Williamson County High School Football Scores Week 9

Here are the scores for Week 9 of high school football.
Oct 13-15, 2021
Williamson County
- Brentwood – off
- Centennial – off
- Fairview – off
- Franklin – off
- Independence – off
- Nolensville – off
- Page – off
- Ravenwood – off
- Summit – off
- Spring Hill @ Franklin Co: 6-40
- BGA – off
- BA vs WTPA – Oct 13 game canceled
- CPA – off
- Father Ryan @ McCallie: 21-38
- FRA – off
- GCA – off
