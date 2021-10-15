Williamson County High School Football Scores Week 9

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the scores for Week 9 of high school football.

Oct 13-15, 2021

Williamson County

  • Brentwood – off
  • Centennial – off
  • Fairview – off
  • Franklin – off
  • Independence – off
  • Nolensville – off
  • Page – off
  • Ravenwood – off
  • Summit – off
  • Spring Hill @ Franklin Co: 6-40
  • BGA – off
  • BA vs WTPA – Oct 13 game canceled
  • CPA – off
  • Father Ryan @ McCallie: 21-38
  • FRA – off
  • GCA – off

Tickets for the county games are available through GoFan, where fans may search for their school and purchase tickets online. All games start at 7 p.m. For those who will not be able to attend in-person, games will be livestreamed by the home school and available on its YouTube channel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here