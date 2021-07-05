Today’s Top Stories: July 5, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
LeHew Mansion
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 5, 2021.

WCSO Deputies Arrest Mailbox Theft Suspects

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a man and woman from Spring Hill after they were spotted checking a mailbox on Southern Preserve Lane. Read More

Heritage Foundation
photo from Heritage Foundation

2Historic LeHew Mansion in Downtown Franklin Opens

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read More

Edley's Barb-B-Que
rendering from Edley’s Bar-B-Que

3Edley’s Bar-B-Que in East Nashville Moving to New Location

Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced the upcoming move of its East Nashville location from 908 Main Street to the new Magnolia Investment Partners development at 1000 Woodland in Five Points. Read More

AC Hotel Brentwood
photo from AC Hotel Brentwood

4New Hires Announced for AC Hotel at Hill Center

Yedla Management Company announced two key leadership hires for its new AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood. Read More

Tim McGraw Beechwood Hall
photo from Fridrich and Clark

5Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Sell Franklin Farm

The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

