Today’s Top Stories: July 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 5, 2021.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a man and woman from Spring Hill after they were spotted checking a mailbox on Southern Preserve Lane. Read More
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. Read More
Edley’s Bar-B-Que announced the upcoming move of its East Nashville location from 908 Main Street to the new Magnolia Investment Partners development at 1000 Woodland in Five Points. Read More
Yedla Management Company announced two key leadership hires for its new AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood. Read More
The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More