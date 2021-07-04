Historic LeHew Mansion in Downtown Franklin Opens

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a grand opening celebration of the newly renovated LeHew Mansion to house Williamson Inc.’s Center for Innovation on the grounds of the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens.

The Heritage Foundation recently completed renovation of the 4,100-square-foot, 1889 LeHew Mansion (former O’More College of Design’s Fleming-Farrah Mansion and historic Haynes-Berry House) which will house the new Center for Innovation – creating the first innovation and entrepreneurial center in Williamson County housed on a historic property. Williamson, Inc. will manage the Center for Innovation which will accommodate up to seven start-up companies in innovative dedicated office spaces.

The LeHew Mansion features six signature office spaces with three on the first floor and three on the second floor. Several spaces are dedicated to the families of Tyler Berry and Fleming Wilt who are donors as well. The Fleming Family Collaboration Space is on the second floor and the Berry Family Gathering Hall is on the first floor. The grounds will eventually showcase the Berry Family Door-yard Garden in the front of Franklin Grove and the Berry Family Garden Retreat in the back of the site.

Heritage Foundation Board of Directors Chairman David Garrett welcomed guests and introduced Franklin Mayor Ken Moore who highlighted the significance of the Center for Innovation at Franklin Grove as well as the partnership with Williamson, Inc. and the Heritage Foundation.

President and CEO of Heritage Foundation Bari Beasley provided an overview of the vision for Franklin Grove and recognized the incredible support from the community with a special thanks to philanthropists Calvin and Marilyn LeHew for whom the restored historic mansion is named.

1 of 8

Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen discussed the impact of entrepreneur center/incubators on communities like Williamson County as he looked into the economic growth of the county over the next five years.

Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens is located at 423 South Margin Street, Franklin, Tenn.

ABOUT THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Since 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been dedicated to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage as well as promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Notable projects include The Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. The Foundation brings county history to about 3,000 school children each year through the Heritage Classroom program as well as walking tours of downtown Franklin. Events and festivals produced by the Heritage Foundation such as Main Street Festival, the Heritage Ball, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas bring hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors to downtown Franklin each year. The Heritage Foundation owns and operates The Franklin Theatre, the Downtown Franklin Association, and the organization’s newest division and current restoration project, Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. For more information about the Heritage Foundation, visit www.williamsonheritage.org.