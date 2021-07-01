Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Sell Franklin Farm

The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold.
According to Nashville Business Journal, the estate sold to BKDM Partners, a newly formed investment group in Columbia for $15 million. The new investment group is comprised of Dan McEwen, Brock Kidd, and Chaz Molder.
“There aren’t many farms like this left in Franklin, and we are thrilled to now own it,” McEwen said in a statement to Nashville Business Journal.
Originally, the country music star couple listed the property with 750 acres back in 2015 but sold 131 acres. The investment group purchased 620 acres which includes several buildings.
No plans for the property have been released at this time.
