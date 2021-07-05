New Hires Announced for AC Hotel at Hill Center

Yedla Management Company announced two key leadership hires for its new AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood. The 148-room property, slated to open in August, is the second AC Hotels by Marriott® to open in Tennessee, 5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood.

Michael Hickerson joins as General Manager (GM), and Michael Owenby will serve as Director of Sales.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new members to our AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood leadership team,” said Srinath Yedla, CEO of Yedla Management Company. “Their accomplishments and decades of experience in the hospitality industry are incredibly valuable as this eagerly-anticipated hotel approaches its opening date.”

Before assuming the role as GM of the AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood, Hickerson was the GM of the AC Hotel Asheville Downtown for nearly five years. His experience working with Marriott hotels spans more than two decades. As GM, Hickerson will oversee the daily operations of the 148-room hotel.

Owenby has worked in hotel sales for more than 14 years with multiple Marriott brands. He recently served for three years as the Director of Sales for Yedla Management Company’s AC Hotel Huntsville Downtown.

Developed by Doradus Partners and located in the Hill Center, the AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood will have four levels and 148 guest rooms. The hotel will feature an AC Lounge, AC Kitchen, fitness center, three meeting and event spaces and the American Ace Lounge, which pays homage to the leading sire of the American Saddle horse breed at Brentwood’s historic Maryland Farms.

To learn more about the AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood, visit Marriott.com.