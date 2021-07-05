OBITUARY: Kimberly Nicole “Kimmie” Jones

Kimberly “Kimmie” Nicole Jones, age 30 of Thompson Station, TN passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Kimmie attended Independence High School and Columbia State Community College. Kimmie was the most amazing mommy in the entire world!! Family was everything to her and that love ran so deep with her giving heart. She was treasured and loved beyond measure by her Mother, Father, Children, Grandparents, Brother. Dio gained the most beautiful angel. Her kind spirit will be sadly missed.

Survived by: parents, Leonard and Jacqueline Warrington; daughters, Kenzley Mize and Olivia Mize; father to her children, Wesley Mize; grandparents, William and Virginia Wright; grandparents to her children, Chad and Kennie Holt; brothers, James Dillon Jones, Trevor Warrington and Jason (Ginger) Jones; sisters, Samantha Jones, Amanda Jones, Jessica (Alex) Seguin and Angelia Welch; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Kimmie had so many friends, special friends in her life, Nancy Rodriguez, Vanessa Branson, Nwezi Nonyelu, Kero Yaqoub, Casey and Susan Beathard and their family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 4:00 PM Monday, July 5, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Father Jerry Strange Celebrant. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to her beautiful daughters, Kenzley and Olivia Mize for a special fund, P.O. Box 341, Thompson Station, TN 37179. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com