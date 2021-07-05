WCSO Deputies Arrest Mailbox Theft Suspects

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies early Saturday arrested a man and woman from Spring Hill after they were spotted checking a mailbox on Southern Preserve Lane. Deputy Elijah Kelley was responding to a suspicious activity call around 1:00 a.m. when he spotted a Dodge Stratus that Deputies had been trying to find in connection to mailbox thefts in Peytonsville, Bethesda and Thompson’s Station.

Deputy Kelley conducted a traffic stop and found several packages and mail from residents all over the county inside the car. Clifford Wayne Watkins, 47, and Sandra Gail White, 40, were arrested and charged with theft of property under $1,000. They were released from jail by this afternoon after posting bond.

Both suspects have a court date of September 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in General Sessions Court.