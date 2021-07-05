WCSO Deputies Arrest Mailbox Theft Suspects

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies early Saturday arrested a man and woman from Spring Hill after they were spotted checking a mailbox on Southern Preserve Lane. Deputy Elijah Kelley was responding to a suspicious activity call around 1:00 a.m. when he spotted a Dodge Stratus that Deputies had been trying to find in connection to mailbox thefts in Peytonsville, Bethesda and Thompson’s Station.
Deputy Kelley conducted a traffic stop and found several packages and mail from residents all over the county inside the car. Clifford Wayne Watkins, 47, and Sandra Gail White, 40, were arrested and charged with theft of property under $1,000. They were released from jail by this afternoon after posting bond.
Both suspects have a court date of September 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in General Sessions Court.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.