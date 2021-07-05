Page High FFA Students Reap Rewards at State Convention

Page High School students won multiple awards including a State championship at this year’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) Tennessee State Convention. The event was held June 28-30.

Page High’s FFA marketing team, consisting of Cole Cruise, Presly Noland and Morgan Riley, are the State champions and will be moving onto national competition which will take place this October in Indianapolis.

“All of these students are phenomenal kids,” PHS FFA Adviser Shana Boteler said. “I am so proud of all of them.”

Page High student Abigail Berny was named the State Star Greenhand, a title that goes to the most active first year member who demonstrates leadership and has plans for a supervised agriculture experience (SAE). She received a plaque, $2,000 and the opportunity to attend the Tennessee State Star Tour at the end of July. On the tour, Abigail will meet industry leaders and tour agribusinesses and farms across the state.

“Abigail is the definition of a servant leader,” Boteler said. “She puts everyone else first and is always humble and kind. Her interview skills are incredibly sharp. I am so proud of her and cannot wait to see what else she will accomplish in the future.”

Briar Roberson was a top finalist in his proficiency award area of diversified livestock. Briar and his classmate, Mitchell Lambert, both earned their State degrees, the highest honor the State can give a FFA member.

“I am so proud of Briar and Mitchell for all that they have overcome in their senior year,” Boteler said. “Their degrees are a reflection of their hard work and dedication.”

Page High’s Morgan Riley is the Middle Tennessee Regional Vice President, the school’s first Regional Officer since 2011.

“Morgan is one of the best all-around students I have had the pleasure to work with,” said Boteler. “She is a good leader and quite sharp. She interviews well and is always the first to volunteer to help whenever there is a need.”

Congratulations to all of the Page High FFA students for their success.