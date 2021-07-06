TPAC to Host Job Fair for Hospitality and Guest Service Roles

Setting the stage for a return to live performances, the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will host Job Fairs on Wednesday, July 7, and Saturday, July 10, to fill part-time positions for bartenders, security officers, stagehands, and a variety of other roles in Guest Services.

On Saturday, July 10, the Metro Public Health Department will be onsite offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, and free parking on Deaderick Street will be available. No pre-registration is required to attend the Job Fairs at TPAC.

Job seekers should visit TPAC’s downtown location at 505 Deaderick St. and gather in TPAC’s Jackson Hall lobby for on-site interviews. Filling front-of-house positions and rebuilding event-related staff is a priority for the 40-year-old arts and culture organization as it prepares for a return to live performances, including its anticipated Broadway at TPAC season, after shutting down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a cultural anchor, TPAC is a part of Nashville’s broader creative and economic ecosystems, and our impact extends far beyond our venues as audiences often fill nearby restaurants, hotels, parking garages, and more,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “The reopening of our venues helps to restore the economic vitality of our local community, including bringing back part-time jobs and getting other artistic technicians back to work in one of the nation’s most vibrant arts cities.”

In preparation for a return to in-person performances and providing patrons with a safe, comfortable experience at its theaters, TPAC is working with HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, and its Nashville-based TriStar Health affiliate, to guide its safe reopening.

TPAC’s current health and safety protocols are informed by recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), local health officials, and HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health. Information about what to expect during your next visit to TPAC care at TPAC.ORG/PatronHealth.

For more information about open positions at TPAC, visit www.TPAC.org/about/employment.

TPAC is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity, and actively encourages people from a variety of backgrounds with different experiences, perspectives, skills, and stories to join in advancing its nonprofit mission and enriching its organizational culture.

If You Go:

Job Fairs at TPAC

Wednesday, July 7 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

TPAC’s Jackson Hall Lobby

505 Deaderick St.

Institutional sponsors for TPAC include Nissan North America, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health and Coca-Cola. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.