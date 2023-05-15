Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 15, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 15, 2023.

1Country Artist Jimmie Allen Suspended from Label and Removed from CMA Fest Lineup

photo courtesy of Getty Images for ACM Awards

Country artist Jimmie Allen is being sued by his former day-to-day manager for abuse and sexual assault over an 18-month period, reports Variety.  Allen has since been suspended by his record label Stoney Creek Records. Read more.

2Nike Factory Store in Brentwood Closing

photo by Donna Vissman

The Nike store in Brentwood is closing. Read more.

3The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium

Photo by Jessie Rogers/Nissan Stadium

Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.

425-Year-Old Woman Missing Out of Cheatham County, Personal Items Found on Road

Photos from Cheatham County Sheriff\’s Office

Chase Stafford was reportedly last seen in Cheatham County on May 10, 2023 when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers April 24

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for April 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

