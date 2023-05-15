Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 15, 2023.
Country artist Jimmie Allen is being sued by his former day-to-day manager for abuse and sexual assault over an 18-month period, reports Variety. Allen has since been suspended by his record label Stoney Creek Records. Read more.
The Nike store in Brentwood is closing. Read more.
Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.
Chase Stafford was reportedly last seen in Cheatham County on May 10, 2023 when she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for April 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.