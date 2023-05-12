Country Artist Jimmie Allen Suspended from Label and Removed from CMA Fest Lineup

Country artist Jimmie Allen is being sued by his former day-to-day manager for abuse and sexual assault over an 18-month period, reports Variety.  Allen has since been suspended by his record label Stoney Creek Records.

The lawsuit was filed in a Tennessee federal court, the identity of the victim has not been revealed. In the suit, the victim is suing Jimmie Allen, the management company Wide Open Music, and Ash Bowers, founder of Wide Open Music.

Allen gave a statement to Variety claiming the relationship was consensual.“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen says. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

After the Variety story was published, Country Aircheck shared a statement from Allen’s label, “In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately.”

Allen was to perform during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in June on Sunday alongside Ashley McBride, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, and Tim McGraw. Rolling Stone confirmed that Allen has been removed from the lineup.

In addition, Rolling Stone reports Allen was set to give the commencement speech at Delaware State University on May 12th. Officials were notified that Jimmie Allen would be unable to participate in the ceremony.

