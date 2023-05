The Nike Factory store in Brentwood will close.

Located at 1622 Galleria Boulevard at Cool Springs Pointe, the store will have its last day of business on Thursday, May 18th.

Most of the items in the store are discounted at 50% off. Socks are not on sale, and items that end in 00 are full-priced.

To shop the sale, the store is only allowing a limited number of customers in the store. Over the weekend, customers waited in line for hours to shop the sale.

Store hours are 10 am – 9 pm.