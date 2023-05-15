Williamson County Property Transfers April 24

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for April 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty
$8,500,000.008318 Moores LnBrentwood37027
$1,093,815.00St Marlo Sec16051 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$3,572,040.00Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7Orangery DrFranklin37064
$550,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec5118 Cordail StFranklin37064
$850,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b2044 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,699,900.00Hardeman Springs Sec26324 Percheron LnArrington37014
$485,000.00Rolling Meadows106 Scruggs AveFranklin37064
$735,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1rev 4340 Tippecanoe DrFranklin37067
$1,100,000.00Southern Woods Sec 46624 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027
$660,498.00Lochridge Sec34033 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$602,500.00Dallas Downs Sec 4112 Cavalry DrFranklin37064
$2,050,000.00Grove Sec 6 Ph 48412 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$965,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec21583 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$1,338,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 51651 Preston PlBrentwood37027
$1,225,000.00Watkins Creek Sec 53065 Cecil Lewis DrFranklin37067
$455,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 37141 Lake View CtBrentwood37027
$680,000.00Gateway Village Sec 11025 Cumberland Park DrFranklin37069
$910,000.00Willowsprings Sec 4333 Rosebud CirFranklin37064
$8,900,000.00Cambpell George134 Pewitt DrBrentwood37027
$1,200,000.00Brookfield Sec 129657 Boswell CtBrentwood37027
$2,175,000.00Montclair Sec 68348 Lochinver Park LnBrentwood37027
$1,990,900.00Grove Sec98677 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,300,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 25203 Lake CtBrentwood37027
$1,800,000.00Traditions Sec21866 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$520,000.00708 Liberty PkFranklin37064
$460,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41046 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$1,299,900.00Annecy Ph11100 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$910,000.00Campbell J A714 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37064
$1,862,000.00Taramore Ph 51832 Kettering TrBrentwood37027
$1,289,900.00Sonoma Sec 21802 Benziger TerBrentwood37027
$499,900.00Wyngate Est Ph 181429 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$737,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec183300 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$859,659.00High Park Hill Sec15024 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,128,907.00Terravista Sec15215 Terra CtFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00Tohrner & Cannon Addn1118 Park StFranklin37064
$270,000.001392 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$800,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153016 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$234,900.00Westhaven Sec612000 William StFranklin37064
$220,000.00Bellenfant J W6466 Drumright RdArrington37014
$1,092,250.002966 Mccanless RdNolensville37135
$1,075,000.00Westhaven Sec502025 Erwin StFranklin37064
$1,043,618.00Terravista Sec15067 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,462,555.00Westhaven Sec59919 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$950,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19260 Rich CirFranklin37064
$2,475,000.00Grove Sec 26065 Pelican WayCollege Grove37046
$1,141,000.00Sonoma Sec 11831 Sonoma TrBrentwood37027
$1,115,586.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31055 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$990,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b2716 Pool Forge Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$653,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs2017 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$834,130.00Lochridge Sec34048 Rosa DrNolensville37135
$1,199,780.00Westhaven Sec601139 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$921,075.00Terravista Sec15305 Eagle Trail CtFranklin37064
$1,590,000.004252 Warren RdFranklin37067
$680,000.00Tollgate Village Sec14b2771 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$442,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec193553 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,157,000.00Monticello Sec 5-c247 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$890,000.004627 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$4,500,000.003115 Mcmillan RdFranklin37064
$1,075,000.00Cedarmont Farms Ph 55091 Saddleview DrFranklin37067
$659,900.00Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 14965 Maxwell Landing DrNolensville37135
$540,000.00Wades Grove Sec146038 Sanmar DrSpring Hill37174
$709,200.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a2089 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$514,800.00Annecy Ph3cJosephine WayNolensville37135
$868,000.00Ivy Glen Sec 1308 Lakemont CirFranklin37067
$298,000.00Brush Creek Sec 27106 Stony Brook DrFairview37062
$225,000.00Burgess Barry7340 Valley RdFairview37062
$1,420,000.00Benington 2 Sec3234 Belgian RdNolensville37135
$405,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec12103 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$181,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec31121 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$660,000.00Petway Place504 N Petway StFranklin37064
$700,190.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec153033 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$1,324,000.00Heritage Pointe2232 Heritage Pointe PlFranklin37064
$440,000.00Hidden Lake7226 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$853,990.00Pine Creek Sec13024 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$617,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21041 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$1,680,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 11606 Kendale CtBrentwood37027
$450,000.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1700 Vintage Green Ln 103Franklin37064
$1,325,000.00Governors Club The Ph 8117 Governors WayBrentwood37027
$270,000.00Blakemont Est7210 New Hope PassFairview37062
$1,275,000.00Garden Club Sec3106 Snapdragon CtFranklin37067
$2,850,000.00Trace Creek Heights539 Trace Creek DrNashville37221
$775,000.00Smyrna Road Homes9011 Old Smyrna RdBrentwood37027
$332,000.001000 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$476,000.00Burtonwood Sec 11601 Appaloosa CtSpring Hill37174
$151,000.00Audubon CoveAudubon CvFairview37062
$342,000.00Horn Tavern Est7302 Horn Tavern CtFairview37062
$1,633,389.00Daventry Sec33126 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,060,000.00Echelon Sec25054 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$555,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 72106 Parliament DrThompsons Station37179
$440,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff62 Alton Park LnFranklin37067
$2,269,935.00Lookaway Farms Sec26113 Open Meadow LnFranklin37067
$1,019,675.00Ashton Park Sec 1676 Pebble Springs DrFranklin37067
$450,000.00The Fields Of Canterbury Sec32596 Westerham WayThompsons Station37179
$274,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1301 Dakota DrSpring Hill37174
$1,599,900.00Stephens Valley Sec4817 Carsten StNashville37221
$887,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2251 Stanley Park LnFranklin37069
$350,000.007858 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$753,000.00Grassland Est Sec 2508 Jefferson Davis DrFranklin37069
$1,072,500.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec23061 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$5,200,000.00Annandale Sec 119273 Exton LnBrentwood37027
$51,000.007635 Oscar Green RdPrimm Springs38476
$715,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 16400 Wildwood DrBrentwood37027
$770,000.00Pecan Hills2603 Sherrie StThompsons Station37179
$420,000.00River Rest Sec 1192 Boxwood DrNashville37215
$2,522,000.00Hunnicutt Randall2530 Secret Acres Pvt LnBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Snowbird Hollow RdFranklin37064
$1,650,000.005497 Carters Creek PkThompsons Station37179
$480,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b1631 Hampshire PlaceThompsons Station37179
$589,000.00Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 21865 Looking Glass LnNolensville37135
$920,000.00Villages @ Southbrooke Sec13031 Long Branch CirFranklin37064

