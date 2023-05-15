Williamson County Property Transfers April 24

See where houses and property sold for April 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property
|$8,500,000.00
|8318 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,093,815.00
|St Marlo Sec1
|6051 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,572,040.00
|Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7
|Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec5
|118 Cordail St
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b
|2044 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,699,900.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6324 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$485,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|106 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$735,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1rev 4
|340 Tippecanoe Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,100,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 4
|6624 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$660,498.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4033 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$602,500.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 4
|112 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000.00
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4
|8412 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$965,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2
|1583 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,338,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 5
|1651 Preston Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,225,000.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 5
|3065 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$455,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|7141 Lake View Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$680,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 1
|1025 Cumberland Park Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$910,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 4
|333 Rosebud Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$8,900,000.00
|Cambpell George
|134 Pewitt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 12
|9657 Boswell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,175,000.00
|Montclair Sec 6
|8348 Lochinver Park Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,990,900.00
|Grove Sec9
|8677 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,300,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|5203 Lake Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Traditions Sec2
|1866 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$520,000.00
|708 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$460,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1046 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,299,900.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1100 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$910,000.00
|Campbell J A
|714 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,862,000.00
|Taramore Ph 5
|1832 Kettering Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,289,900.00
|Sonoma Sec 2
|1802 Benziger Ter
|Brentwood
|37027
|$499,900.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 18
|1429 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$737,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18
|3300 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$859,659.00
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5024 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,128,907.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5215 Terra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Tohrner & Cannon Addn
|1118 Park St
|Franklin
|37064
|$270,000.00
|1392 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3016 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$234,900.00
|Westhaven Sec61
|2000 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$220,000.00
|Bellenfant J W
|6466 Drumright Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,092,250.00
|2966 Mccanless Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,075,000.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2025 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,043,618.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5067 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,462,555.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|919 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19
|260 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,475,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6065 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,141,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1831 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,115,586.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1055 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$990,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b
|2716 Pool Forge Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$653,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|2017 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$834,130.00
|Lochridge Sec3
|4048 Rosa Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,199,780.00
|Westhaven Sec60
|1139 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$921,075.00
|Terravista Sec1
|5305 Eagle Trail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,590,000.00
|4252 Warren Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$680,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec14b
|2771 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$442,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19
|3553 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,157,000.00
|Monticello Sec 5-c
|247 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$890,000.00
|4627 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,500,000.00
|3115 Mcmillan Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Ph 5
|5091 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$659,900.00
|Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1
|4965 Maxwell Landing Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$540,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec14
|6038 Sanmar Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$709,200.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a
|2089 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$514,800.00
|Annecy Ph3c
|Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$868,000.00
|Ivy Glen Sec 1
|308 Lakemont Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$298,000.00
|Brush Creek Sec 2
|7106 Stony Brook Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$225,000.00
|Burgess Barry
|7340 Valley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,420,000.00
|Benington 2 Sec3
|234 Belgian Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$405,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|2103 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$181,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3
|1121 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000.00
|Petway Place
|504 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,190.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15
|3033 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,324,000.00
|Heritage Pointe
|2232 Heritage Pointe Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Hidden Lake
|7226 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$853,990.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|3024 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$617,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1041 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,680,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 1
|1606 Kendale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|700 Vintage Green Ln 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 8
|117 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$270,000.00
|Blakemont Est
|7210 New Hope Pass
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,275,000.00
|Garden Club Sec3
|106 Snapdragon Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,850,000.00
|Trace Creek Heights
|539 Trace Creek Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$775,000.00
|Smyrna Road Homes
|9011 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$332,000.00
|1000 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$476,000.00
|Burtonwood Sec 1
|1601 Appaloosa Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$151,000.00
|Audubon Cove
|Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$342,000.00
|Horn Tavern Est
|7302 Horn Tavern Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,633,389.00
|Daventry Sec3
|3126 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,060,000.00
|Echelon Sec2
|5054 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 7
|2106 Parliament Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$440,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|62 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,269,935.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6113 Open Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,019,675.00
|Ashton Park Sec 1
|676 Pebble Springs Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000.00
|The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3
|2596 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$274,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1
|301 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,599,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec4
|817 Carsten St
|Nashville
|37221
|$887,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2
|251 Stanley Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$350,000.00
|7858 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$753,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 2
|508 Jefferson Davis Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,072,500.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|3061 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,200,000.00
|Annandale Sec 11
|9273 Exton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$51,000.00
|7635 Oscar Green Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$715,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6400 Wildwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$770,000.00
|Pecan Hills
|2603 Sherrie St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|192 Boxwood Dr
|Nashville
|37215
|$2,522,000.00
|Hunnicutt Randall
|2530 Secret Acres Pvt Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Snowbird Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|5497 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b
|1631 Hampshire Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$589,000.00
|Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2
|1865 Looking Glass Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$920,000.00
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1
|3031 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064