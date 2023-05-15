Williamson County Property Transfers April 24

See where houses and property sold for April 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property $8,500,000.00 8318 Moores Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,093,815.00 St Marlo Sec1 6051 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $3,572,040.00 Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7 Orangery Dr Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec5 118 Cordail St Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b 2044 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,699,900.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6324 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $485,000.00 Rolling Meadows 106 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $735,000.00 Village Of Clovercroft Sec 1rev 4 340 Tippecanoe Dr Franklin 37067 $1,100,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 4 6624 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $660,498.00 Lochridge Sec3 4033 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $602,500.00 Dallas Downs Sec 4 112 Cavalry Dr Franklin 37064 $2,050,000.00 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 8412 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $965,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Ph7 Sec2 1583 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,338,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 5 1651 Preston Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,225,000.00 Watkins Creek Sec 5 3065 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin 37067 $455,000.00 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 7141 Lake View Ct Brentwood 37027 $680,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 1 1025 Cumberland Park Dr Franklin 37069 $910,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 4 333 Rosebud Cir Franklin 37064 $8,900,000.00 Cambpell George 134 Pewitt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,200,000.00 Brookfield Sec 12 9657 Boswell Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,175,000.00 Montclair Sec 6 8348 Lochinver Park Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,990,900.00 Grove Sec9 8677 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,300,000.00 Meadow Lake Sec 2 5203 Lake Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Traditions Sec2 1866 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $520,000.00 708 Liberty Pk Franklin 37064 $460,000.00 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 1046 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,299,900.00 Annecy Ph1 1100 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $910,000.00 Campbell J A 714 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37064 $1,862,000.00 Taramore Ph 5 1832 Kettering Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,289,900.00 Sonoma Sec 2 1802 Benziger Ter Brentwood 37027 $499,900.00 Wyngate Est Ph 18 1429 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $737,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 3300 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $859,659.00 High Park Hill Sec1 5024 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,128,907.00 Terravista Sec1 5215 Terra Ct Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 Tohrner & Cannon Addn 1118 Park St Franklin 37064 $270,000.00 1392 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $800,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3016 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $234,900.00 Westhaven Sec61 2000 William St Franklin 37064 $220,000.00 Bellenfant J W 6466 Drumright Rd Arrington 37014 $1,092,250.00 2966 Mccanless Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,075,000.00 Westhaven Sec50 2025 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $1,043,618.00 Terravista Sec1 5067 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,462,555.00 Westhaven Sec59 919 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 260 Rich Cir Franklin 37064 $2,475,000.00 Grove Sec 2 6065 Pelican Way College Grove 37046 $1,141,000.00 Sonoma Sec 1 1831 Sonoma Tr Brentwood 37027 $1,115,586.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1055 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $990,000.00 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b 2716 Pool Forge Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $653,000.00 Willowvale @harvey Springs 2017 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $834,130.00 Lochridge Sec3 4048 Rosa Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,199,780.00 Westhaven Sec60 1139 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $921,075.00 Terravista Sec1 5305 Eagle Trail Ct Franklin 37064 $1,590,000.00 4252 Warren Rd Franklin 37067 $680,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec14b 2771 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $442,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 3553 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,157,000.00 Monticello Sec 5-c 247 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $890,000.00 4627 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $4,500,000.00 3115 Mcmillan Rd Franklin 37064 $1,075,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Ph 5 5091 Saddleview Dr Franklin 37067 $659,900.00 Bent Creek Ph 8 Sec 1 4965 Maxwell Landing Dr Nolensville 37135 $540,000.00 Wades Grove Sec14 6038 Sanmar Dr Spring Hill 37174 $709,200.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a 2089 Callaway Park Place Thompsons Station 37179 $514,800.00 Annecy Ph3c Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $868,000.00 Ivy Glen Sec 1 308 Lakemont Cir Franklin 37067 $298,000.00 Brush Creek Sec 2 7106 Stony Brook Dr Fairview 37062 $225,000.00 Burgess Barry 7340 Valley Rd Fairview 37062 $1,420,000.00 Benington 2 Sec3 234 Belgian Rd Nolensville 37135 $405,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 2103 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $181,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec3 1121 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $660,000.00 Petway Place 504 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $700,190.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 3033 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,324,000.00 Heritage Pointe 2232 Heritage Pointe Pl Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Hidden Lake 7226 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $853,990.00 Pine Creek Sec1 3024 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $617,000.00 Buckner Crossing Sec 2 1041 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,680,000.00 Glenellen Est Sec 1 1606 Kendale Ct Brentwood 37027 $450,000.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 700 Vintage Green Ln 103 Franklin 37064 $1,325,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 8 117 Governors Way Brentwood 37027 $270,000.00 Blakemont Est 7210 New Hope Pass Fairview 37062 $1,275,000.00 Garden Club Sec3 106 Snapdragon Ct Franklin 37067 $2,850,000.00 Trace Creek Heights 539 Trace Creek Dr Nashville 37221 $775,000.00 Smyrna Road Homes 9011 Old Smyrna Rd Brentwood 37027 $332,000.00 1000 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $476,000.00 Burtonwood Sec 1 1601 Appaloosa Ct Spring Hill 37174 $151,000.00 Audubon Cove Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $342,000.00 Horn Tavern Est 7302 Horn Tavern Ct Fairview 37062 $1,633,389.00 Daventry Sec3 3126 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,060,000.00 Echelon Sec2 5054 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $555,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 7 2106 Parliament Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $440,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 62 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37067 $2,269,935.00 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6113 Open Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $1,019,675.00 Ashton Park Sec 1 676 Pebble Springs Dr Franklin 37067 $450,000.00 The Fields Of Canterbury Sec3 2596 Westerham Way Thompsons Station 37179 $274,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1 301 Dakota Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,599,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec4 817 Carsten St Nashville 37221 $887,500.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 251 Stanley Park Ln Franklin 37069 $350,000.00 7858 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $753,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 2 508 Jefferson Davis Dr Franklin 37069 $1,072,500.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 3061 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $5,200,000.00 Annandale Sec 11 9273 Exton Ln Brentwood 37027 $51,000.00 7635 Oscar Green Rd Primm Springs 38476 $715,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6400 Wildwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $770,000.00 Pecan Hills 2603 Sherrie St Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 192 Boxwood Dr Nashville 37215 $2,522,000.00 Hunnicutt Randall 2530 Secret Acres Pvt Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Snowbird Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 5497 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $480,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec9b 1631 Hampshire Place Thompsons Station 37179 $589,000.00 Ballenger Farms Ph 4 Sec 2 1865 Looking Glass Ln Nolensville 37135 $920,000.00 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 3031 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064