The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium

Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville.

Here’s what we know so far about the weekend.

Swift broke an attendance record at Nissan Stadium with over 70,000 fans in the stadium. A three-night total nearly eclipsing 212,000, Swift set a single-event and weekend record for attendance at Nissan Stadium. She’s the first artist in Nashville history to play three headlining shows at Nissan Stadium in as many nights, shared NCVC.

Exact attendances numbers are:

Friday, May 5- 70,474

Saturday, May 6, -70,698

Sunday, May 7, 70,752

A host of celebrities attended Swift’s concert. Fans spotted include Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Mariksa Hargitay, Matt Healy-who also performed, Lily Aldridge, Abigail Anderson, Maya Hawke, Candace King, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren, and Liz Rose.

Witherspoon shared on social media, “What a night to remember! @taylorswift in front of 70,000 incredible fans ✨The stellar song choices, inspired choreography, other-worldly art design … an incredible night to dance, sing and feel so much JOY .. thank you @taylorswift and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight.”

It was the first rain concert of the Era Tour. On Sunday night, the show was delayed four hours . Swift took the stage after 10 pm. She performed her usual three-hour set with fans leaving Nissan Stadium early Monday morning.

Swift shared on social media, “WELL. We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN. The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night. I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear. And my amazing crew for keeping the stage, lighting and equipment all dry and working so we could play. That was a late, great night I won’t forget.”

Swift also made her first announcement during the tour that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be released on July 7th. After sharing the news, three iconic Nashville landmarks were illuminated in purple, the color of the album- John Seigenthaler Bridge, Capital Building, and Alliance Bernstein building.

Ahead of the weekend, BNA reported Nashville would see 464,274 visitors to the area. On Sunday, they reported a record number of passengers at the airport with 39,745 departing.

Visit Music City Butch Spyridon, CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp shared, “Last weekend was the perfect storm resulting in record-breaking hotel demand (rooms sold) and average rate countywide, as well as enormous local economic activity for the entire Middle Tennessee region. Lots of visitors and locals attended diverse and authentic events from conventions – to graduations – to Ryman and Bridgestone shows – to the massive Taylor Swift three-night stand at Nissan Stadium. Taxes collected from visitor spending will provide a significant boost to fund key priorities for the city.”

Numbers released from NCVC show the following for hotel occupancy:

Davidson County

Friday: 93% occupancy and 36,341 rooms sold

Saturday: 96% occupancy (+ 26% year over year) and 37,547 rooms sold

Downtown

Friday: 97% occupancy and 12,482 rooms sold

Saturday: 98% occupancy and 12,614 rooms sold

(Davidson County = 39,197 hotel rooms; Downtown = 12,899 hotel rooms)

The two days combined from just the 6% hotel occupancy tax brought in by hotels is an estimated $1.67 million.

SHORT-TERM RENTALS OCCUPANCY

Davidson County

Friday: 97% occupancy

Saturday: 98% occupancy

Taylor Swift continues the Eras Tour this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The closest next stop on the tour is in Cincinnati on June 30th.