Lebanon’s Colton Dowell All Smiles as He Begins His NFL Journey with the Titans

NASHVILLE – Colton Dowell took his rookie mishap in stride.

While working on a footwork drill over the weekend, the Titans receiver stumbled and fell to the ground during the team’s rookie minicamp.

It happened right in front of a big group of reporters on hand to cover the debut of the team’s first-year players – and also, directly in front of Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

“My body was moving faster than my mind,” Dowell said with a smile. “I had a lot of adrenalin going. … I’d be lying if I said that was the first time I’ve ever done that, and I’m sure that’s not going to be the last time.

.@ColtonDowell2 had a rookie moment on Saturday when he tripped on the ladder drill. #Titans coach Mike Vrabel just smiled. pic.twitter.com/9JfAVef7Xf — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 13, 2023

“But it’s a great thing I can look at it and know I’m not where I need to be at yet. And I can just keep getting better.”

So, what did his new head coach say?

“Coach Vrabel, he just kind of looked at me and just moved on,” Dowell said, smiling even bigger. “He knows it happens – I am a rookie. So, it is what it is.”

Dowell, a seventh-round draft pick of the team, settled in and made some plays – including some nice catches – over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder sure looked the part as he lined up across from defenders, and in a group of other receivers added by the team since the draft. Two others in his position group over the weekend were undrafted free agents, while two others were in town for a tryout.

The Titans saw something in Dowell that led the team to pick him in the draft, and on Monday he’ll join the veterans on the field for the first time in the offseason program. Organized team activities start next week.

This start of this experience is special for Dowell, who grew up in Lebanon, Tennessee, attended Wilson Central High School, and played at Tennessee-Martin.

Growing up, Dowell attended training camp practices at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, and he went to Titans games at Nissan Stadium.

Over the weekend he put in a Titans helmet for the first time.

“I’d like to say he’d be happy,” Dowell responded when asked what a younger version of himself would be thinking right now. “And he’d realize this is a dream come true. This is just the start, and I want to continue to make that younger self happy as I keep going.”

Dowell said the support from those back home has been great.

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “I’ve said it a couple of times, but when you are wanted and you are supported by people you don’t even know, it is really great, and I cherish that. It is really a blessing to have that in my life right now because I know as quick as it came it can leave, so I am thankful for that and really enjoying it.”

Dowell smiled when asked if he was able to commute from home.

He’s actually staying at a nearby hotel with the team’s other rookies, rooming with quarterback Will Levis.

Dowell is beginning his new life, as a pro.

“It’s been awesome,” Dowell said. “I’ve had a really good time being able to dive completely into football, and not have to worry about classes or anything else coming up. I don’t even have to worry about where I am going to eat at – we eat right in there (pointing inside), so it is really awesome to see the level of professionalism that can come with playing this game. I’ve had a great time.”

