Titans Trim Roster Ahead of NFL’s Deadline

NASHVILLE – The Titans trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday before the NFL’s deadline.

Among the moves: RB Hassan Haskins, DBs Tre Avery, Caleb Farley, Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Eric Garror, and WRs Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey, Bryce Oliver and Kearis Jackson have been released.

Also, the team has traded quarterback Malik Willis to the Packers for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

More roster shuffling is expected to take place, however, as players from other teams could be claimed, or acquired via trade in the coming days.

The Titans have also reportedly made another trade today, but it’s not included in the team’s initial transactions.

Any player acquired via a trade needs to pass a physical for the trade to become official.

All NFL teams are allowed to sign 16 players to their practice squad, beginning on Wednesday.

The following players have been informed they’ve been waived/released:

Terminated, Vested Veteran

DT Abdullah Anderson

T Geron Christian

C Corey Levin

LB Shane Ray

Waived

DB Tre Avery

DT Quinton Bohanna

DB Shyheim Carter

DE Khalid Duke

DB Keaton Ellis

DB Caleb Farley

DB Eric Garror

RB Hassan Haskins

DT Isaiah Iton

WR Kearis Jackson

DB Matthew Jackson

DB Robert Javier

DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally

DB Anthony Kendall

WR Mason Kinsey

K Brayden Narveson

WR Bryce Oliver

RB Jabari Small

G Cole Spencer

T Leroy Watson

Waived, Injured

WR Kyle Philips

G Lachavious Simmons

Reserve/Injured

LB Chance Campbell

DE TK McLendon

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

WR Colton Dowell

Source: tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email