Vols Sports Wrap-up for April 9, 2025

Tennessee, Georgia Tech Schedule Home-and-Home Football Series

The Volunteers football program continues to build an exciting future schedule with the announcement of a home-and-home series against Georgia Tech for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. This renewal of a classic regional rivalry adds another high-profile opponent to Tennessee’s future non-conference slate, giving fans something to look forward to beyond the upcoming 2025 campaign. The series announcement demonstrates Tennessee’s commitment to scheduling challenging opponents while maintaining regional rivalries.

Tennessee Athletics Announces Formation of The Tennessee Club

In a significant development for Tennessee supporters, the athletics department has announced the formation of The Tennessee Club. This new initiative is designed to enhance the fan experience and provide additional support for Volunteer athletics programs. While complete details are still emerging, this appears to be an important new engagement opportunity for Tennessee fans and supporters looking to connect more deeply with Volunteer athletics.

Need To Know: 2025 Orange & White Game

Spring football culminates this weekend with the annual Orange & White Game presented by Cherokee Resorts & Entertainment. Scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in Neyland Stadium, the spring game offers fans their first glimpse of the 2025 Volunteers squad. This traditional spring scrimmage marks the conclusion of spring practice and serves as a preview of what’s to come in the highly anticipated 2025 season. Fans looking for complete information about the event can visit UTsports.com/gameday.

