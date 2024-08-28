Morning Source – Rhea Lana Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Rhea Lana Franklin 

Originally Aired: August 27, 2024  

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Joanna from the Rhea Lana Franklin consignment sale, which will take place in Franklin from September 15 to 21.

Find more information here. 

 

 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

