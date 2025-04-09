Nashville Sounds Cruise Past Memphis

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds dominated the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis) 8-0 Tuesday at First Horizon Park. Rehabbing right-hander Tobias Myers pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits on 45 pitches.

Jared Oliva’s two-run homer in the second inning put Nashville ahead. The Sounds added four runs in the fifth, highlighted by Ernesto Martinez Jr.’s two-RBI single. Martinez Jr. later hit his first Triple-A home run in the sixth, while Oliva capped the scoring with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the eighth.

The bullpen was flawless as Tyler Jay finished the fourth before Bruce Zimmermann delivered five innings of relief, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth.

The series continues Wednesday with RHP Logan Henderson (1-1, 5.00) facing RHP Sem Robberse (0-0, 9.00) at 6:35 p.m.

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email