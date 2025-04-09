Predators Rally with Seven Goals, Stun Islanders in Overtime



The Nashville Predators snapped their six-game skid Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena with a thrilling 7-6 overtime victory against the New York Islanders.

The Predators mounted an improbable comeback down 6-4 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation. Steven Stamkos scored his second power-play goal of the night to cut the deficit, and then Michael Bunting tipped in the tying goal with just 39 seconds left. Rookie Fedor Svechkov sealed the win with a perfectly placed shot in overtime.

The back-and-forth contest saw Ryan O’Reilly net his 300th career goal, while Filip Forsberg and Michael McCarron also scored for Nashville. The victory concludes the Predators’ Eastern Conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

