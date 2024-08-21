Tickets are Available to Brentwood Bruins Under the Lights Event

The Brentwood Bruins 12th Man Club presents Under The Lights: Songwriters’ Night, a concert and community event to fundraise for the Brentwood High School football program on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 6pm.

The inaugural event will feature hit songwriters, Nashville recording artists, BHS alumni, and emerging talents. It will also offer family-friendly activities like a 65-foot obstacle course and a face-painting station for kids.

Joining the lineup are hit songwriters JT Harding (Uncle Kracker, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney), Derek George (Lainey Wilson, Scotty McCreery, Jerrod Niemann), John Byron (Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Dylan Scott), and Dallas Wilson (Dylan Scott, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson) along with rising artists Walker Montgomery, Fiona Culley Langham, Jackson Bruck and Hank and Hudson Curtis. The event will be MC’d by Sony ATV Music Publishing’s VP of Creative, Tom Luteran.

The Brentwood Bruins kick off their 2024 season under the Friday night lights against Blackman High School on August 23rd. The Under The Lights: Songwriters’ Night event makes it a weekend celebration for the start of the football season bringing the players, coaches, students, families and community together the following night.

This event is generously sponsored by Zaxby’s. Concessions will be open, selling Zaxby’s and other items. Seating will be on the football field. Blankets or tailgate chairs are encouraged. A silent auction will be live throughout the night featuring items like a Lainey Wilson autographed guitar, specialty products and experiences from local businesses.

Ticket Information: Adult Ticket – $20, Child 12 and Under – $10.

Purchase Tickets Here: https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/brentwoodfootball/buy-tix.

