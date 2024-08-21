See the Documentary ‘When Patsy Cline Was Crazy’ in Franklin

The Tennessee International Indie Film Festival (TIIFF) is thrilled to announce a special fundraising event featuring the documentary “When Patsy Cline Was Crazy,” directed by Barbara Hall. This unforgettable evening will take place on September 7th, from 6 PM to 9 PM, and will be hosted by Julie Dick, the daughter of the legendary Patsy Cline.

Enjoy an extraordinary night celebrating the life and legacy of Patsy Cline through this captivating documentary. The event will include a film screening and feature musical tribute performances, special guests, and a fantastic array of food, wine, and drinks. Attendees will be able to participate in both live and silent auctions, with all proceeds supporting TIIFF and its mission to promote independent filmmaking.

“We are honored to partner with WestLight Studios and The Slick Lawson Foundation for this special event,” said Nancy Puetz, Festival Director, at TIIFF. “This documentary not only highlights the incredible talent of Patsy Cline but also serves as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of our region. We invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with inspiration, entertainment, and community support.”

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the magic of Patsy Cline and contribute to the thriving indie film scene in Tennessee.

The event takes place at 1106 Harpeth Industrial Court, Franklin. Tickets are $20 online or can be purchased at the door for $30. Find tickets here.

