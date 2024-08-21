WCS Superintendent’s Report – August 20, 2024

August 20, 2024 – In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Jason Golden and Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong discuss actions taken by the School Board at its August 19 meeting. For easier navigation, time stamps can be found below:
- New School Year Begins
- Bus Drivers and Transportation
- Teacher Staffing
- School Board Transition
- Fine Arts Extracurricular Pay
- Budget Process
- School Board Approves New Policies
- Counseling and Nursing Services Policy
- Staying Connected This School Year
- Marching Band Exhibition September 7
- Fall Sports Have Begun
- College Fair and Industry Night September 10
Please join our FREE Newsletter