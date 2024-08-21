WCS Superintendent’s Report – August 20, 2024

Michael Carpenter
Superintendent's Report - August 20, 2024

August 20, 2024 – In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Jason Golden and Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong discuss actions taken by the School Board at its August 19 meeting. For easier navigation, time stamps can be found below:

Source: WCS
