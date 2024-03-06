Thompson Station Middle Named Model PLC School

March 5, 2024 – Thompson’s Station Middle School is one of only six schools in the State to be named a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) at Work.

The distinction was given by a group called All Things PLC, which states that the key to improved learning for students is continuous job-embedded learning for educators. Thompson’s Station joins Brentwood Middle as the only two Williamson County schools to earn this honor.

“I could not be more proud of the ongoing commitment to improvement and innovation displayed by our teachers,” said TSMS Principal Jason Loudon. “They embrace and embody values of teamwork and accountability that adhere to PLC concepts.”

PLCs are groups of educators who work together to improve student learning outcomes. These communities provide a platform for teachers to collaborate, engage in data analysis and support each other in their professional growth.

In order to become a Model PLC School, Thompson’s Station Middle had to demonstrate the PLC concepts for at least three years. They also school had to show evidence of improved student learning, provide an explanation of the cultures and practices of the school and update the school information over time.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News