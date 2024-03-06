Curley’s Record-Setting Night Leads Vols to 11th Straight Win



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – March 5, 2024 – A record-setting night from freshman shortstop Dean Curley led No. 7/8 Tennessee to an emphatic 15-5 win over Kansas State on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The California native tied UT’s single-game record with three home runs and finished with nine RBIs, a Tennessee freshman record and one shy of the program record of 10 set by Joe Randa against Louisville in 1991.

Curley nearly completed the home run cycle but flew out to the wall in right field in his final at-bat of the night. His first homer of the night was a grand slam in a six-run third inning for the Big Orange that busted open a 4-2 game. Curley followed that with a three-run blast in the fourth inning and capped his incredible night with a two-run shot in the sixth.

Source: UT Sports

