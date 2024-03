March 6, 2024 – Spring Hill Police Department detectives are investigating an alleged “quick-change” scam that occurred at Ulta Beauty on January 23rd.

The two pictured above defrauded Ulta out of $1500.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Stefani Gillam at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department