Blue Raiders put out Flames, 69-61

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. March 5, 2024 — Jalen Jordan keyed an 18-3 Middle Tennessee run that distanced his team from Liberty in a 69-61 win on Tuesday at the Murphy Center. The redshirt senior scored 12 of those 18 points with three made 3-pointers and three free throws, finishing the game with 17 points on nine field goal attempts.

In a battle between teams that entered in a tie for fourth place in Conference USA, the Flames (17-13, 6-9 CUSA) built a 10-point lead in the middle of the first half, at one point making 11 straight shots. However, the Blue Raiders (13-17, 7-8) went on a 23-4 run over a stretch of roughly 12 minutes.

Elias King led the Blue Raiders with 19 points, scoring the team’s first eight points of the second half. Jared Coleman-Jones put up 15 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Jacob Johnson led MTSU with four assists.

Source: MTSU

