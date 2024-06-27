The Seller’s Guide 101: All The Steps to Successfully Sell Your Home

Selling a home can be a complex and emotional journey. Whether you’re moving to a new city, upgrading to a larger home, or downsizing your living space, the process requires careful planning and execution—and it can also be very overwhelming!

Top Nashville area real estate agent Susan Gregory of PARKS Cool Springs has outlined all the steps of the home seller’s journey, from preparing your home for sale to closing on the sale, to help ease the burden. This comprehensive guide outlines the home selling process from start to finish to help you navigate the seller’s journey.

Step 1: Prepare Your Home for Sale

Before listing your home, it’s crucial to make it as appealing as possible to potential buyers. Small details can make a significant impact on your final result. Here are some steps to take in preparing your home for the market:

Declutter and Depersonalize : Remove personal items, excess furniture, and clutter to make your home feel more spacious and allow buyers to envision themselves living there. Freshening up paint with neutral colors can also be beneficial.

Deep Clean : A clean home gives a positive first impression. Consider hiring professional cleaners to ensure every nook and cranny is spotless.

Make Necessary Repairs : Fix any obvious issues, such as leaky faucets, broken tiles, or damaged walls. Minor repairs can make a big difference in how your home is perceived. Consider hiring a home inspector to identify major areas of concern before listing.

Enhance Curb Appeal : First impressions matter. Make sure your lawn is mowed, hedges are trimmed, and the exterior of your home is well-maintained. Consider adding flowers or a fresh coat of paint to the front door.

Step 2: Set the Right Price

Pricing your home correctly is crucial. An overpriced home can sit on the market for months, while an underpriced home can leave money on the table. You can look at comparable sales in the market to get an idea of the market value, but it’s essential to work with professionals when listing your home for sale to ensure a smooth and successful transaction.

Consider a Professional Appraisal: Hiring an appraiser can accurately estimate your home’s worth based on its condition, location, and current market trends.

Hire a Real Estate Agent: An experienced agent like Susan Gregory will provide valuable insights and help you set a competitive price based on their knowledge of the local market.

Step 3: Market Your Home

Effective marketing is vital to attracting potential buyers. Most buyers will find your home online, so it’s essential to partner with real estate professionals who are experienced with online marketing techniques. A top real estate agent like Susan Gregory will put together a marketing package to showcase your home properly:

Professional Photography and Videography: High-quality photos and video tours can make your home stand out in online listings. Work with a professional photographer to highlight your home’s best features and make an extraordinary online impression.

A Compelling Listing on the Correct Platforms: A detailed and engaging description of your home will highlight its features. The listing will appear on popular real estate websites like MLS (Multiple Listing Service), Zillow, and Realtor.com to reach a wide audience.

Social Media Marketing: Many potential buyers use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to reach potential buyers in your network.

Step 4: Open Houses and Showings

This part of the seller’s journey can be difficult to navigate! Open houses and private showings allow buyers to tour your home and get a feel for the space. During this time, you’ll need to maintain the cleanliness and presentation of your home so that you’re prepared for showings to potential buyers. You’ll need good communication with your real estate agent to ensure you are ready for open houses and showings.

Step 5: Negotiate Offers

Once you start receiving offers, it’s time to negotiate! Your real estate agent is invaluable during this time because offers can range from simple to very complicated. Review each offer carefully. It’s not just the offer price that matters, but also the terms and contingencies. A higher offer with many contingencies may not be as attractive as a slightly lower offer with fewer contingencies. If an offer is close but not quite what you want, consider making a counteroffer to negotiate better terms. An experienced agent like Susan Gregory will help you navigate the negotiation process for an optimal result.

Step 6: Closing on the Home

Once you’ve accepted an offer, the closing process begins! Depending on the contingencies in your accepted offer, there are a few stages to this process. The buyer will likely order a home inspection completed in a set amount of time. Be prepared to address any issues that arise or negotiate repairs. If the buyer is financing the purchase, their lender will order an appraisal to ensure the home is worth the loan amount.

Review all closing documents carefully on the day of closing, including the purchase agreement, title report, and settlement statement. Your real estate agent and attorney can help you understand these documents. On closing day, you’ll sign all the paperwork to transfer home ownership to the buyer. Once everything is signed and funds are transferred, the sale is complete!

