OBITUARY: Joyce Dale Moore

Joyce Dale Moore, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away on June 25, 2024 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, after a short battle with cancer, with her daughter at her side.

Joyce was born in Gallatin, TN to Herman and Olivia Loftis. She was married to Rodger Moore for 30 years.

Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband Rodger, her dad Herman and mother Olivia.

Joyce is survived by her daughter Jennifer Parrish and son Troy Wilson. 2 stepsons, Darron Moore(wife Tammy) and Derrick Moore. 5 grandchildren, Jake Parrish, Charlie Parrish, Sam Parrish, Eli Moore and Maclaine Moore.

There will be no visitation or funeral service as that was Joyce’s request. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at AdamsPlace Assisted Living for going above and beyond to care for Joyce.

Thanks to Caris Hospice and Touching Hearts for your wonderful care. And last, thank you to all the staff at Alive Hospice for making her last days less stressful.

We love you momma.

