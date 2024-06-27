High Hopes Invites Community to 40th Anniversary Luncheon

High Hopes Development Center will celebrate 40 years of service with its commemorative luncheon presented by AP Live and supported by Middle Tennessee Electric and Pinnacle Bank on Tuesday, July 16 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center (110 Everbright Avenue). This event is free to attend, and RSVPs are requested for an accurate headcount here.

“We’re excited to welcome the community to our 40th anniversary luncheon,” said Allen Long, High Hopes executive director. “We’ll reflect on our four-decade journey, celebrate the achievements of the families we serve and set the course for a bright future ahead.”

The event program will include a welcome from Long, in addition to a personal testimonial from a High Hopes family. Lunch will be provided by Catering and Events by Suzette.

For more information about High Hopes Development Center, visit www.highhopesforkids.org.

