The Margin District Brings New Residential, Retail and Office Space to Franklin

Nov. 12, 2024 – NAI Nashville Stanton Group, developers of The Margin District, in partnership with Arlington Family Offices, are launching sales for The Residences at The Margin District. The 25 luxury homes, which are exclusively marketed by Beacon Group of Tennessee at Fridrich & Clark Realty, are part of the new, mixed-use development located one block south of downtown Franklin, Tennessee’s five points area. In addition to residential, The Margin District will also include retail, dining and office space.

“We are pleased to introduce The Margin District to the Franklin community,” said Devin McClendon, CEO, NAI Nashville Stanton Group. “Located on the margin of the Downtown Franklin Historic District along Columbia Ave., we’ve designed the development to serve as an extension of downtown, inviting residents and visitors to explore new living, shopping and dining, and working options. We continue to work closely with City of Franklin officials, and the historic preservation community, to redevelop the properties in a way that integrates into the character of the area.”

Located at the corner of Margin St., and spanning the 700-800 blocks along Columbia Ave, The Margin District lies outside of the City of Franklin’s Historic Preservation Overlay District, though is designed to reflect the fabric of Franklin that reaches back to 1799 with its authentic and timeless design through locally inspired millwork, antiqued brass, stepped rooflines, and dormered, gabled upper floors.

The development also includes outdoor gathering spaces, breezeways, inviting streetscapes, and pays tribute to the former home of the Handy Hardware store by incorporating the building into the development. Arlington Family Offices purchased the former hardware store property in 2020 and acquired six additional Columbia Avenue parcels for the development.

Totaling 180,000 square feet once completed, The Margin District features lower-level parking, more than 50,000 square feet of street-level retail, and +/-50,000 square feet of executive office space, with suites of 2,500 square feet and up. A late 2024/early 2025 groundbreaking is anticipated. “Our vision to create a new standard for uniting progress and preservation began four years ago, and we are excited to see it come to fruition and to be breaking ground soon,” said McClendon. “We believe The Margin District is an ideal location for both new retail and office spaces, and are especially pleased to have The Beacon Group serve as our exclusive broker for The Residences at The Margin District.”

The Residences at The Margin District consist of 25 spacious units featuring a sophisticated aesthetic, thoughtfully designed floorplans and higher-level finishes throughout. Square footage begins at approximately 2,000 square feet to just over 3,000 square feet. Each home will have a private outdoor terrace, two secure parking spaces in the residents’ gated section of the garage, and onsite secure storage of +/- 100 square feet. Elevators lead directly to the third-floor homeowner level, and additional amenities provide homeowners with a lock-and-leave lifestyle. Initial reservations start at just over two million and will be delivered to homeowners in 2027.

“We are thrilled to be part of such an exclusive opportunity in Franklin,” said Leah Crutchfield, Realtor and team lead with The Beacon Group of Tennessee at Fridrich & Clark Realty. “The Residences at The Margin District is where tradition meets tomorrow, offering an unmatched level of classic luxury to this community.”

In addition to NAI Nashville Stanton Group and The Beacon Group, the development team includes Studio 8 Design as lead architect, with Nequette Architecture & Design serving as residential design architect, and H+B Land Design as landscape architect. Engineering firms include Enfinity Engineering, EMC Structural Engineers, Dale & Associates and TerraCon. American Constructors is the general contractor and Davis Properties is handling residential construction.

Visit MarginDistrict.com for more information about The Residences at The Margin District. Information will be available soon for retail and office leasing inquiries.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email