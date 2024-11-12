City of Franklin to Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on December 6

The City of Franklin will kick off the holiday season with its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square on Friday, December 6, from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

The evening will feature live performances by Matthew West, the Freedom Intermediate School Choir, and Studio Tenn, filling the square with festive music and cheer.

Families can also enjoy free photos with Santa, plus pet-friendly photo opportunities and chances to snap pics with holiday characters throughout the event.

This fun, family-friendly celebration is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season in Franklin.

