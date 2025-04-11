A New Pavilion Opens at Brentwood’s Crockett Park

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from City of Brentwood

In 2022, the historic log cabin at Crockett Park was disassembled due to its unsafe and deteriorated structure.

A new structure has been completed at Crockett Park. The City of Brentwood shared, “In 2023, the commission proposed building a pavilion on the original cabin’s footprint and enclosing a portion of that pavilion with siding from the cabin’s original log timbers. The City Commission approved of this plan, and the city hired Homestead Timber Frames to build the pavilion and Majors Construction to oversee the project.”

The Brentvale Pavilion consists of two stone chimneys and a partially enclosed structure. It is open to the public while at the park. A grand opening ceremony will be announced later. The Brentwood Historic Commission is currently exploring ways to reserve the pavilion for future use.

Crockett Park is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
