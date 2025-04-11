Photo of the Day: April 11, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Easter Bunny has arrived at the CoolSprings Galleria. You visit the bunny at the mall on the lower level outside of Dillard’s. Hour to for visits are Monday-Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, 4 pm – 8 pm, and Sunday, noon- 2:30 pm, 3 pm – 6 pm. To avoid long lines, make a reservation here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.