Charming Nail Bar and Lash, located at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 125 in Franklin, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on October 29, 2024.

Peacefully located in the city of Franklin, TN, Charming Nail Bar & Lash is a luxurious beauty boutique that offers upscale services, where you can prettify yourself and recharge your batteries.

