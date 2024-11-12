5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 12, 2024

health inspections

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 5-12, 2024. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest 5. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Las Paleta Place674910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service11/7/2024
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant713046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/8/2024
Ice Point Cafe771113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/6/2024
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant845024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service11/5/2024
Corner Pub Franklin861916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/6/2024
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3871110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/6/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

