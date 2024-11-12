Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 12, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 5-12, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios
|11/8/2024
|Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
|71
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Sweet Pop Kettle Corn
|100
|4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery
|98
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|94
|3046 Columbia Ave. ste 102 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/8/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|97
|7010 Executive Center Dr. Ste A106 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
|100
|6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Las Paleta Place
|67
|4910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios
|11/7/2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Ugadi Indian Grill Bar
|100
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Etch Bar-Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Brentwood Brows
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios
|11/7/2024
|Lunchbox
|99
|327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Chill Spot
|94
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|98
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Ugadi Indian Grill
|97
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|AC Hotel Brentwood
|91
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels
|11/7/2024
|AC Kitchen
|100
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service
|11/7/2024
|W'lins
|98
|2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|11/6/2024
|Brightstone Inc.
|100
|3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Corner Pub Franklin
|86
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.
|99
|2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Artessa Apartments
|98
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/6/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels
|11/6/2024
|Ms Nichole's Inc. 3
|100
|7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Brud
|98
|4825 Main St Suite 4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|100
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Keriyaki Asian Cuisine
|99
|7180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1
|100
|1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/6/2024
|Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary
|99
|1696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Los Primos Mobile
|93
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar B
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar A
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3
|87
|1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|El Taquito Mexican Food
|93
|3101 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|93
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels
|11/6/2024
|Ice Point Cafe
|77
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Kings Bowl Concord Bar C
|100
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Kings Bowl The Draft Room
|97
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Loblolly Preschool Food
|100
|1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service
|11/6/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|Menu Maker Catering & Events
|100
|102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
|84
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar
|99
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|McAlister's Deli
|97
|401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|98
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Granite City Inc.
|98
|1864 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Cajun Steamer
|99
|1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Brew House South
|97
|1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Fork Of The South
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|94
|1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
|Grecian Pizzeria
|94
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service
|11/5/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
