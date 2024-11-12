Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 12, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 5-12, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios 11/8/2024 Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant 71 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/8/2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Sweet Pop Kettle Corn 100 4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 11/8/2024 Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery 98 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/8/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Serrato's Steakhouse 94 3046 Columbia Ave. ste 102 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/8/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Just Love Coffee Cafe 97 7010 Executive Center Dr. Ste A106 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 11/7/2024 Bubble Pop Tea Mobile 100 6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service 11/7/2024 Las Paleta Place 67 4910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 11/7/2024 Sad Girl Tattoos 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios 11/7/2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Ugadi Indian Grill Bar 100 515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 11/7/2024 Etch Bar-Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/7/2024 Brentwood Brows 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios 11/7/2024 Lunchbox 99 327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/7/2024 Chill Spot 94 330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 11/7/2024 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 98 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 100 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Ugadi Indian Grill 97 515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 11/7/2024 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 AC Hotel Brentwood 91 5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels 11/7/2024 AC Kitchen 100 5007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 11/7/2024 W'lins 98 2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 11/6/2024 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools 11/6/2024 Brightstone Inc. 100 3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/6/2024 Corner Pub Franklin 86 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/6/2024 Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc. 99 2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 11/6/2024 Artessa Apartments 98 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/6/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels 11/6/2024 Ms Nichole's Inc. 3 100 7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 11/6/2024 Brud 98 4825 Main St Suite 4 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 11/6/2024 Just Love Coffee Cafe 100 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 11/6/2024 Keriyaki Asian Cuisine 99 7180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service 11/6/2024 Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1 100 1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 11/6/2024 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/6/2024 Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary 99 1696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 11/6/2024 Los Primos Mobile 93 1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/6/2024 Kings Bowl Concord Bar B 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/6/2024 Kings Bowl Concord Bar A 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/6/2024 La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3 87 1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/6/2024 El Taquito Mexican Food 93 3101 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/6/2024 TownPlace Suites Hotel 93 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels 11/6/2024 Ice Point Cafe 77 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/6/2024 Kings Bowl Concord Bar C 100 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/6/2024 Kings Bowl The Draft Room 97 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/6/2024 Loblolly Preschool Food 100 1321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service 11/6/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 Menu Maker Catering & Events 100 102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/5/2024 Bayleaf Indian Restaurant 84 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 11/5/2024 Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar 99 1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/5/2024 McAlister's Deli 97 401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/5/2024 Waldo's Chicken and Beer 98 1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/5/2024 Granite City Inc. 98 1864 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/5/2024 Cajun Steamer 99 1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/5/2024 Brew House South 97 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/5/2024 Fork Of The South 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 11/5/2024 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 94 1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 11/5/2024 Grecian Pizzeria 94 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service 11/5/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

