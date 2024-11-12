Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 12, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 5-12, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios11/8/2024
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant713046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/8/2024
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Sweet Pop Kettle Corn1004002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service11/8/2024
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery981010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/8/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Serrato's Steakhouse943046 Columbia Ave. ste 102 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/8/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Just Love Coffee Cafe977010 Executive Center Dr. Ste A106 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service11/7/2024
Bubble Pop Tea Mobile1006462 Drumwright Rd College Grove TN 37046Food Service11/7/2024
Las Paleta Place674910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service11/7/2024
Sad Girl Tattoos1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios11/7/2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Ugadi Indian Grill Bar100515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service11/7/2024
Etch Bar-Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1300 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/7/2024
Brentwood Brows1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios11/7/2024
Lunchbox99327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/7/2024
Chill Spot94330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service11/7/2024
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool983201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool100820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Ugadi Indian Grill97515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville TN 37135Food Service11/7/2024
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool989150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/7/2024
AC Hotel Brentwood915007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels11/7/2024
AC Kitchen1005007 Maryland Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service11/7/2024
W'lins982105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service11/6/2024
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools11/6/2024
Brightstone Inc.1003000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/6/2024
Corner Pub Franklin861916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/6/2024
Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.992661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service11/6/2024
Artessa Apartments981000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/6/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites1007120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels11/6/2024
Ms Nichole's Inc. 31007226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Food Service11/6/2024
Brud984825 Main St Suite 4 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service11/6/2024
Just Love Coffee Cafe1007216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service11/6/2024
Keriyaki Asian Cuisine997180 Nolensville Pike STE-2D Nolensville TN 37135Food Service11/6/2024
Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #11001696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062Food Service11/6/2024
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/6/2024
Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary991696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062Food Service11/6/2024
Los Primos Mobile931203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/6/2024
Kings Bowl Concord Bar B1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/6/2024
Kings Bowl Concord Bar A1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/6/2024
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3871110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/6/2024
El Taquito Mexican Food933101 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/6/2024
TownPlace Suites Hotel937153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels11/6/2024
Ice Point Cafe771113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/6/2024
Kings Bowl Concord Bar C1001910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/6/2024
Kings Bowl The Draft Room971910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/6/2024
Loblolly Preschool Food1001321 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service11/6/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools11/5/2024
Menu Maker Catering & Events100102 Alpha Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/5/2024
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant845024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service11/5/2024
Waldo's Chicken and Beer Bar991201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/5/2024
McAlister's Deli97401A Cool Springs Blvd Ste 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/5/2024
Waldo's Chicken and Beer981201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/5/2024
Granite City Inc.981864 W McEwen Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/5/2024
Cajun Steamer991175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/5/2024
Brew House South971855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/5/2024
Fork Of The South99230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin TN 37064Food Service11/5/2024
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant941709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067Food Service11/5/2024
Grecian Pizzeria942003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service11/5/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

