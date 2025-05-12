Grand Ole Opry Unveils Opry 100 Tapestry

The Grand Ole Opry, with the help of Opry member Marty Stuart, unveiled a specially designed Opry 100 tapestry designed by master tailor Manuel Cuevas in honor of the Opry 100 celebration. “Nashville’s tailor to the stars” was on hand Thursday night for the special dedication of the intricately designed artwork prominently placed at the artist entrance to the Opry House.

Additionally, the Opry commissioned Manuel to design custom scarves featuring the signature look of the new tapestry to be given to each Opry member throughout the Opry 100 year. The first in the series of scarves was presented to Stuart on stage on behalf of the Opry by his wife and fellow Opry member Connie Smith.

Stuart worked with Manuel in the late 1980s – when his career was taking off – to create a cowboy style with rock & roll flair- and a style for which Stuart has become known. He has since become one of the master tailor’s most dedicated customers and loyal friends. Manuel is well known for his retro-styled stage wear and has created iconic looks for not only Stuart but Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Gram Parsons, Dolly Parton, Porter Wagoner, Dwight Yoakam, and more. For more on Manuel, read about his history and exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum here.

