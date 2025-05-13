New Outdoor Clothing Retailer to Open in Downtown Franklin

A new outdoor clothing retailer will open on Main Street in downtown Franklin.

A sign on the door at 420 Main Street, formerly Rare Print Gallery, announces the arrival of Tom Beckbe.

On social media, the store shared, “Franklin! Tom Beckbe Store No. 5 is headed your way. Can’t wait to swing open the doors at 420 Main Street!”

The Alabama-based company hopes to be open by the end of May. Tom Beckbe carries a variety of men’s and women’s outdoor clothing, with the outdoor jacket Tensaw being the number one seller, according to the website. It is also the inspiration for the brand.

Other items on the website include clothing, leather bags, hunting, and fishing gear. The company currently has stores in Alabama, Mississippi, and Virginia.

