Franklin Rodeo Parade Rides into Franklin on May 10

Kicking off Rodeo week, the Rodeo Parade will ride into downtown Franklin. It will feature horses, floats, local bands, and rodeo clowns. Country artist Clay Walker will be the grand marshal this year.

The parade staging area will begin at Jim Warren Park. Road closures will begin downtown Franklin at 11 a.m. and continue until the parade ends around 2 p.m.

The parade route will begin on Highway 96 and go to Bridge Street, to 3rd Avenue, and onto Public Square and Main Street. Be sure to get there early for a great spot to watch the parade.

The Franklin Rodeo begins May 14 with the Down in the Dirt Free Kick-off Party taking place from 5:30pm – 8pm. The Franklin Rodeo continues Thursday, May 15 – Saturday, May 17 with events beginning at 7pm.

Get tickets here.

The Franklin Rodeo takes place at the AG EXPO Center, located at 4215 Long Ln Franklin.

