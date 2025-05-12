Wanted Suspect Arrested in Brentwood by U.S. Marshals

May 12, 2025 – A fugitive on the U.S. Marshals Service’s “Most Wanted” list has been captured in Brentwood, WSMV reports. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Adrian Abernathy on Monday afternoon at a residence on Autumn Oaks Drive.

Abernathy was wanted in connection with a 2022 fatal crash in Nashville. He faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and aggravated assault. Investigators say Abernathy was driving a stolen Lincoln Navigator that collided with a tractor-trailer on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, killing Todd Bryant of Antioch.

At the time, Abernathy claimed he was a passenger, but police later determined he had been behind the wheel. The SUV was reportedly traveling over 100 miles per hour just before the crash.

Abernathy has been booked at the Davidson County Detention Center on the outstanding charges.

