Health Scores: Williamson County for May 13, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 6-13, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Cinco de Mayo 100 1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/12/2025 Frizos Beauty 100 7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/12/2025 Bamboo House 96 330 Mayfield Dr A-10 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/12/2025 Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant 97 7177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/12/2025 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 05/12/2025 Holiday Inn Express 100 3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Hotels Motels Routine 05/12/2025 Mama's Java Cafe 99 305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/12/2025 The Salty taco 100 401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/12/2025 Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1 100 1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/12/2025 Cajun Steamer 89 1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/12/2025 Mojo's Tacos Nolensville 97 7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 05/12/2025 Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary 100 1696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/12/2025 Wakefield 98 2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 05/12/2025 Whataburger 100 5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/12/2025 Cinco de Mayo 98 1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/12/2025 Amaravati Indian Cuisine 92 5012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/12/2025 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/09/2025 Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar 100 5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Sakura Franklin INC 95 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/09/2025 Lunchbox 100 327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/09/2025 Buffalo Wild Wings #344 90 320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/09/2025 Franklin Marriott Hotel 99 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 05/09/2025 Brothers 98 7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 05/09/2025 The Manor House Grill 98 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/09/2025 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 96 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 05/09/2025 Fayzano's Pizza 97 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/09/2025 Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts 97 2203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 05/09/2025 The Manor House Grill Bar 99 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 05/09/2025 The Honeysuckle 78 1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 The Rutledge - Bar 100 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 The Honeysuckle Bar 100 1770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 Sassybury Tattoo 100 330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/08/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 98 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 05/08/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Club 100 1500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 Monamie Coffee 97 7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 Jonathan's Grille 99 7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/08/2025 Snow Angel Snow Cones 100 145 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar 100 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill 100 1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 86 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/08/2025 Slice House by Tony Gemignani 100 98 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/08/2025 Stroud's Barbeque 96 1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/07/2025 Gary's Place 97 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2025 Mccreary's Irish Pub 99 414 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/07/2025 La Morrita mobile 100 7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/07/2025 Faxon's Hatchet House 100 3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/07/2025 The Thompsons Kitchen 99 7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/07/2025 Blue Sushi Sake Grill 100 5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/07/2025 Divine Feminine Ink 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/07/2025 Saffire Restaurant 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN Franklin Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2025 Sad Girl Tattoos 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 05/07/2025 Two Hands Bar Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/07/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2025 Two Hands Franklin 96 230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 05/07/2025 Saffire Restaurant Bar 100 230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/07/2025 Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool 94 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/06/2025 Homestead Manor Kitchen 99 4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 05/06/2025 The Heritage At Brentwood 100 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2025 Summerlyn Pool 100 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 05/06/2025 Foreshadowing Fox Roasters 100 7509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/06/2025 The Steeplechase Lounge 100 900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/06/2025 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 05/06/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel The Athletic Club 100 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/06/2025 Oakhall Subdivision Pool 88 1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/06/2025 Bonefish Lounge 100 3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/06/2025 Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool 92 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027 Swimming Pools Routine 05/06/2025 Ginger Pig Food Truck 100 216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 97 4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2025 Mere Bulle's Brentwood 99 5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/06/2025 Chechi's Chai FMFU 99 1208 Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2025 Bonefish Grill 100 3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

