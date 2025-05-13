Health Scores: Williamson County for May 13, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 6-13, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Cinco de Mayo1001010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/12/2025
Frizos Beauty1007105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/12/2025
Bamboo House96330 Mayfield Dr A-10 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/12/2025
Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant977177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/12/2025
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2025
Holiday Inn Express1003003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Hotels Motels Routine05/12/2025
Mama's Java Cafe99305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/12/2025
The Salty taco100401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/12/2025
Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #11001696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/12/2025
Cajun Steamer891175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/12/2025
Mojo's Tacos Nolensville977263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up05/12/2025
Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary1001696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/12/2025
Wakefield982001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine05/12/2025
Whataburger1005004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/12/2025
Cinco de Mayo981010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/12/2025
Amaravati Indian Cuisine925012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/12/2025
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/09/2025
Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar1005001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/09/2025
Sakura Franklin INC95595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/09/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #198100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/09/2025
Lunchbox100327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/09/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings #34490320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/09/2025
Franklin Marriott Hotel99700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine05/09/2025
Brothers987240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up05/09/2025
The Manor House Grill986200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up05/09/2025
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062Tattoo Studios Routine05/09/2025
IMT Residential LLC East Pool96201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine05/09/2025
Fayzano's Pizza97116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/09/2025
Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts972203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up05/09/2025
The Manor House Grill Bar996200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine05/09/2025
The Honeysuckle781770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/08/2025
The Rutledge - Bar100105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/08/2025
The Honeysuckle Bar1001770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/08/2025
Sassybury Tattoo100330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine05/08/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant989150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine05/08/2025
Vanderbilt Legends Club1001500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine05/08/2025
Monamie Coffee977028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine05/08/2025
Jonathan's Grille997135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/08/2025
Snow Angel Snow Cones100145 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/08/2025
Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar1001500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine05/08/2025
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill1001726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/08/2025
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool86631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/08/2025
Slice House by Tony Gemignani10098 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/08/2025
Stroud's Barbeque961010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/07/2025
Gary's Place972001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2025
Mccreary's Irish Pub99414 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/07/2025
La Morrita mobile1007522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/07/2025
Faxon's Hatchet House1003015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/07/2025
The Thompsons Kitchen997361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/07/2025
Blue Sushi Sake Grill1005001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/07/2025
Divine Feminine Ink1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/07/2025
Saffire Restaurant100230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN FranklinFood Service Follow-Up05/07/2025
Sad Girl Tattoos1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine05/07/2025
Two Hands Bar Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/07/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2025
Two Hands Franklin96230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up05/07/2025
Saffire Restaurant Bar100230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/07/2025
Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool941620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/06/2025
Homestead Manor Kitchen994683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179Food Service Routine05/06/2025
The Heritage At Brentwood100900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2025
Summerlyn Pool100305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine05/06/2025
Foreshadowing Fox Roasters1007509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/06/2025
The Steeplechase Lounge100900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/06/2025
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine05/06/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel The Athletic Club100820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/06/2025
Oakhall Subdivision Pool881611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine05/06/2025
Bonefish Lounge1003010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/06/2025
Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool921620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027Swimming Pools Routine05/06/2025
Ginger Pig Food Truck100216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe974091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2025
Mere Bulle's Brentwood995210 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/06/2025
Chechi's Chai FMFU991208 Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2025
Bonefish Grill1003010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/06/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

