Health Scores: Williamson County for May 13, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for May 6-13, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cinco de Mayo
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2025
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|7105 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/12/2025
|Bamboo House
|96
|330 Mayfield Dr A-10 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2025
|Amico's New York Pizza & Italian Restaurant
|97
|7177 Nolensville Rd Ste 6A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2025
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2025
|Holiday Inn Express
|100
|3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Hotels Motels Routine
|05/12/2025
|Mama's Java Cafe
|99
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr. STE-A Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2025
|The Salty taco
|100
|401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2025
|Little Cancun on the Go - Mobile #1
|100
|1696 Fairview Blvd. Ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2025
|Cajun Steamer
|89
|1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2025
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville
|97
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/12/2025
|Little Cancun On The Go-- Commissary
|100
|1696 Fairview Blvd. ste 102 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2025
|Wakefield
|98
|2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/12/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/12/2025
|Cinco de Mayo
|98
|1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/12/2025
|Amaravati Indian Cuisine
|92
|5012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/12/2025
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/09/2025
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar
|100
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Sakura Franklin INC
|95
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/09/2025
|Lunchbox
|100
|327 Ash Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/09/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344
|90
|320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/09/2025
|Franklin Marriott Hotel
|99
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|05/09/2025
|Brothers
|98
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-101/102 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|The Manor House Grill
|98
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Suite 105 Fairview TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/09/2025
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|96
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/09/2025
|Fayzano's Pizza
|97
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts
|97
|2203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/09/2025
|The Manor House Grill Bar
|99
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|05/09/2025
|The Honeysuckle
|78
|1770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|The Rutledge - Bar
|100
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|The Honeysuckle Bar
|100
|1770 Galleria Blvd. ste.A Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|Sassybury Tattoo
|100
|330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/08/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE
|100
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|05/08/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Club
|100
|1500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|Monamie Coffee
|97
|7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|Jonathan's Grille
|99
|7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/08/2025
|Snow Angel Snow Cones
|100
|145 Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar
|100
|1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
|100
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|86
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/08/2025
|Slice House by Tony Gemignani
|100
|98 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2025
|Stroud's Barbeque
|96
|1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2025
|Gary's Place
|97
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy B-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|Mccreary's Irish Pub
|99
|414 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2025
|La Morrita mobile
|100
|7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2025
|Faxon's Hatchet House
|100
|3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2025
|The Thompsons Kitchen
|99
|7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2025
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill
|100
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2025
|Divine Feminine Ink
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/07/2025
|Saffire Restaurant
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN Franklin
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|100
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|05/07/2025
|Two Hands Bar Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|Two Hands Franklin
|96
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/07/2025
|Saffire Restaurant Bar
|100
|230 franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/07/2025
|Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool
|94
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/06/2025
|Homestead Manor Kitchen
|99
|4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2025
|The Heritage At Brentwood
|100
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2025
|Summerlyn Pool
|100
|305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/06/2025
|Foreshadowing Fox Roasters
|100
|7509 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2025
|The Steeplechase Lounge
|100
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|05/06/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel The Athletic Club
|100
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2025
|Oakhall Subdivision Pool
|88
|1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/06/2025
|Bonefish Lounge
|100
|3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2025
|Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool
|92
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood TN 33027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|05/06/2025
|Ginger Pig Food Truck
|100
|216 Noah Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|97
|4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2025
|Mere Bulle's Brentwood
|99
|5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|05/06/2025
|Chechi's Chai FMFU
|99
|1208 Buckingham Cir Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2025
|Bonefish Grill
|100
|3010A Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
