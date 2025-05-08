Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Rodeo Parade
Saturday, May 10, noon
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The fun kicks off with the Rodeo Parade, the weekend before the Rodeo, in Historic Downtown Franklin. It’s a fantastic family event you won’t want to miss. Get there early to grab your spot along the streets of Downtown Franklin with all the Rodeo Fans.
2Mother’s Day Hootenanny
Saturday, May 10, 10 am – 12:30 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Join us for a family-friendly Mothers’ Day Hootenanny starring award-winning Americana songwriter and musician Farmer Jason. (Also known as Jason Ringenberg of Jason and the Scorchers.) For over 20 years, Farmer Jason has been delighting audiences with songs about farm life, nature and animals.
Find tickets here.
3Arts and Crafts Fair at Bowie Park
Saturday, May 10, 9 am – 4 pm
Bowie Park, 7211 Bowie Lake Road, Fairview
The City of Fairview will be hosting its arts and crafts fair day at Bowie Nature Park on Saturday, May 10th from 9am-4pm. This will be a great day to sell and purchase items from local vendors. There will be vendors and multiple food trucks on site.
4Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 3-4, 10 am – 6 pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.
Find tickets here.
5Resurrection – Journey Tribute Band
Saturday, May 10, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Experience an unforgettable night with the phenomenal Journey Tribute band that consistently sells out. Prepare to be mesmerized by their flawless rendition of iconic Journey songs, leaving you astonished at how closely they capture the spirit of the original band.
Find tickets here.
