6 Live Shows this Week- May 12, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Billy Idol

Saturday, May 17, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Billy Idol brings ” It’s a Nice Day to Tour Again.” Special guests will be Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

2Tracy Lawrence

Sunday, May 18, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

With 13M albums sold and 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his status as a cornerstone of Country music for more than thirty years. Even as he continues to release music and tour, the CMA and ACM award winner’s ambitions have also extended to numerous media and charity projects.

3Napalm Death

Saturday, May 17, 7 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

The grindcore godfathers, NAPALM DEATH, are storming through the U.S. this spring as they reignite the “Savage Imperial Death March” alongside sludge-metal legends The Melvins! Catch them live at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on May 17th for a night of unrelenting speed, chaos, and sonic devastation.
4Gavin Adcock

Friday-Saturday, May 16-17, 8 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

Known for his raucous, high-energy, and often unpredictable live shows, the road warrior recently announced his latest tour, Need To Tour, kicking off in May and stopping at The Pinnacle this week.

5Rosanne Cash

Tuesday, May 13, 8 pm

Country Music Hall of Fame, 222, Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

Rosanne Cash has earned four Grammy awards — three for The River & The Thread (2014, Blue Note) and 12 additional nominations. Among many other accolades, in 2021 she became the first woman to receive the Edward MacDowell award for music composition.

6Songwriter Series

Thursday, May 15, 7:30 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Franklin Theatre Songwriters Series returns on May 15th with Adam Sanders, Adam Craig, and Jordan Walker.

