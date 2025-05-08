Nashville Shores Waterpark Returns for 27th Season with Opening Weekend Discount

Nashville Shores, Middle Tennessee’s biggest waterpark, opens to the public for weekend operations on Saturday, May 10, and daily operations on Thursday, May 22, kicking off its 27th season.

To help celebrate, the waterpark is offering discounted admission all weekend for just $36.99 plus tax per person—a $20 savings off the regular adult weekend admission rate. The waterpark, located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake and 10 miles from downtown, features more than one million gallons of water fun, including a lazy river, wave pool, ten thrilling slides, pools, and various lake activities. In addition to its water attractions, the waterpark has plans for a season filled with family-friendly fun and fan-favorite events.“We’re excited to kick off our 27th season and serve as Nashville’s top destination for summer family fun,”said Daniel Strobel, director of marketing for Nashville Shores.“Complete with thrilling waterslides and relaxing attractions, our waterpark has something for everyone to enjoy, just minutes from the heart of Music City.”

Special events for the 2025 season are included with both season passes and day

admission and feature festivities such as:

Firework Display celebrations over Percy Priest Lake on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Monday Matinee Movies —A special feature this June, Monday Matinee Movies

are the perfect excursion for the whole family. Nashville Shores will show a different movie every Monday at 4:30 p.m. on its stunning 25-foot-wide, 16-foot-tall LED screen at the wave pool.

Feel Good Fridays/Dive-In Movie–Enjoy your favorite films while making a difference in the local community. On Fridays in July, Nashville Shores will show Dive-in Movies at the wave pool starting at 6 p.m. The films run in conjunction with Feel Good Fridays, an opportunity for the park to raise money for a local charitable organization.

Mermaid Mondays–Every Monday in July, dive into mermaid magic at the waterpark. Guests will have the chance to meet real-life mermaids, pose for photos, and enjoy mermaid games and prizes.

If you’re interested in joining in on the fun, for a limited time, gold and platinum season passes are just $69.99 and $89.99 plus tax per pass, respectively. Each pass receives at least two free bonus bring-a-friend tickets for use on select days throughout the season.Season pass perks include unlimited summer visits, park discounts, special events, and other incentives.

Opening weekend waterpark tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for

$36.99 plus tax per person,a savings of $20 off regular adult admission. Children two

years old and younger receive free admission. Park hours for opening weekend are 10

a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and to purchase season passes and tickets,

visit:www.nashvilleshores.com/waterpark/daily-admission/.

.

