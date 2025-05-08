Nashville SC Advances in U.S. Open Cup with 1-0 Win over Chattanooga



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 6, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Tuesday night at GEODIS Park with its 1-0 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Defender Josh Bauer scored for the Boys in Gold and goalkeeper Brian Schwake secured a clean sheet in his first career Nashville SC appearance and start.

History made: Defender Chris Applewhite became the first Nashville SC homegrown player and the youngest Boy in Gold to start for the first team at just 17 years and 256 days old.

Hello, Nashville: Two Boys in Gold made their team debuts Tuesday night: midfielder Bryan Acosta and goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Acosta logged a 79-minute shift after missing the start of the season due to injury while Schwake earned the clean sheet. Ten players have now made their NSC debuts this season.

Bauer buries it: Bauer’s first half tally was his third goal in eight matches this season. The defender has now scored in three competitions for Nashville SC, recording a goal in his club debut in a Leagues Cup Showcase in September 2022 and scoring twice in MLS play in 2025.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to MLS play when it hosts Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park for API Heritage Night presented by Publix on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville SC

