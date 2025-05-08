Zaxbys Goes BIG with New Giant Quesadillas for a Limited-Time Only

April 28, 2025 — Saucy chicken chain Zaxbys™ is going big – literally – with the launch of its all-new Giant Quesadillas, a BIG, bold twist on a classic food favorite in a GIANT portion. These Giant Quesadillas are packed with three of Zaxbys signature hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ and melty Cheddar Jack cheese, loaded into a warm tortilla and made to order every time in two unique flavor combinations served with Ranch to dip, dunk, or drizzle to your heart’s desire.

Meet the biggest, boldest quesadillas in the game:

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla: A Giant Quesadilla packed with 3 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, Cheddar Jack cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and Ranch on a flour tortilla. Served with Ranch and Small Drink.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla: A Giant Quesadilla packed with 3 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™, Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and Southwest Ranch on a flour tortilla. Served with Ranch and Small Drink.

Zaxbys is packing in all the flavor – these quesadillas are STACKED. Packed with three of the Chicken Fingerz™ Zaxbys has spent 35 years perfecting, Zaxbys Giant Quesadillas prove that bigger is always better. Stack them together and share with your squad or devour solo – either way, they are the ultimate indulgence for any occasion that won’t leave you hungry.

Fans can satisfy their cravings with a Giant Quesadilla with Drink meal for an average price of $10.83 or order a Giant Quesadilla only for an average price of $8.83. Beginning on April 28, 2025, Zaxbys Giant Quesadillas will be available through July 6, 2025, at participating Zaxbys locations. Prices may vary by location. Don’t miss the chance to dip, dunk, and drizzle in all the delicious ways this limited-time menu item offers. To find a Giant Quesadilla near you, visit zaxbys.com.

About Zaxbys Founded in 1990, Zaxbys™ is committed to serving delicious Chicken FingerzTM, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 970 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

Source: Zaxbys

