Wetzel’s Pretzels Rolls Out Cheesy New Mozzarella Stickz

Wetzel’s Pretzels is turning up the heat with the debut of its latest limited-time menu item: Mozzarella Stickz – crispy, cheesy, portable and perfect for summer snacking. This craveable twist is a new category for the pretzel powerhouse, and is available starting at $7.99 at Wetzel’s locations nationwide now through Aug. 31.

Crafted with fresh, hand-rolled dough and filled with melty mozzarella cheese, these savory bites are topped with Italian breadcrumbs and baked to golden perfection. Served in a five-piece snack cup pairing perfectly with a side of pizza sauce or creamy ranch dip, this snack is ideal for dipping and snacking on the go. These fresh baked Mozzarella Stickz deliver the comforting taste of traditional mozzarella sticks with a Wetzel’s Pretzels twist.

Guests can pair the Mozzarella Stickz with Wetzel’s refreshing Frozen Lemonade for the ultimate salty-meets-sweet combo – an ideal duo for warm weather hangouts, mid-day snack breaks or post-shopping pick-me-ups.

To celebrate the launch, Wetzel’s Pretzels is offering $1 off Mozzarella Stickz for Wetzel’s Rewards App users, available in-store or online from now through May 18 by entering the promo code MOZZARELLA.

