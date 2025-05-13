Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 6-13, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
The Honeysuckle781770 Galleria Blvd. ste. A Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/08/2025
Cajun Steamer891175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/12/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings #34490320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/09/2025
Amaravati Indian Cuisine925012 Thoroughbred Lane Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/12/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

