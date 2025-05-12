Nashville Symphony Announces Community Concerts

The Nashville Symphony has announced dates and programs for their popular annual Community Concerts, a beloved summer tradition throughout Middle Tennessee. From June 5 through 14, the Orchestra will perform free concerts in local parks and communities in Cheatham, Davidson, Montgomery, and Wilson counties. Nashville Symphony Conductor Nathan Aspinall will conduct a program featuring American classics including John Philip Sousa’s
“The Stars and Stripes Forever;” selections from John Williams’s scores from The Witches of Eastwick, Star Wars: Episode II, and Hook; selections from Bizet’s Carmen; John Stafford Smith’s “The Star-Spangled Banner;” Samuel Ward’s “America the Beautiful;”
William Walton’s “Crown Imperial;” Adolphus Hailstork’s “Fanfare on Amazing Grace;” and Rafael Hernández’s “El Cumbanchero.”
The orchestra will also perform Dvořák’s Slavonic Dance No. 3, Opus 72 and Brahms’s Hungarian Dance No. 5.“We are always excited to bring the magic of the orchestra beyond the performance hall and into neighborhoods and parks throughout Middle Tennessee,” said Kelley Bell, Education and Community Engagement Program Manager.
“This concert series is a perfect way to spend a summer evening enjoying music and connecting with neighbors.”
Several concert locations will offer family-friendly pre-concert activities and food options. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and arrive early to enjoy beautiful summer evenings and live symphonic music in the parks. More information
can be found at NashvilleSymphony.org/CommunityConcerts. Benefits, Inc. sponsors the Nashville Symphony’s Free Community Concerts.
The complete list and schedule is below.
John Stafford Smith arr. Walter Damrosch: The Star-Spangled Banner
Adolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace
Antonín Dvořák: Slavonic Dance No. 3, Opus 72
Johannes Brahms arr. Martin Schmeling: Hungarian Dance No. 6
Rafael Hernández arr. Albert Gonzales & ed. Miguel Harth-Bedoya: El Cumbanchero
Georges Bizet arr. Hoffman: “Les Toréadors” from Carmen
Georges Bizet arr. Hoffman: “Habañera” from Carmen
Georges Bizet arr. Hoffman: “Intermezzo” from Carmen
Georges Bizet arr. Hoffman: “Danse Bohême” from Carmen
John Williams: “Devil’s Dance” from The Witches of Eastwick
John Williams: “Across the Stars” from Star Wars: Episode II
John Williams: “Flight to Neverland” from Hook
Samuel Ward arr. Alfred Reed: America the Beautiful
William Walton: Crown Imperial
John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever
Downtown Commons Pavilion
Thursday, June 5 at 7:30pm
215 Legion Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Montgomery County
Musicians Corner Stage, Centennial Park
Friday, June 6 at 8:00pm
2500 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203
Davidson County
Co-Presented with Musician Corner
Cumberland University Memorial Lawn
Friday, June 13, 7:30 PM
1 Cumberland Square
Lebanon, TN 37087
Wilson County
Riverbluff Park
Saturday, June 14, 7:30 PM
175 Old Cumberland St
Ashland City, TN 37015
Cheatham County
