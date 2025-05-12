Nashville Symphony Announces Community Concerts

The Nashville Symphony has announced dates and programs for their popular annual Community Concerts, a beloved summer tradition throughout Middle Tennessee. From June 5 through 14, the Orchestra will perform free concerts in local parks and communities in Cheatham, Davidson, Montgomery, and Wilson counties. Nashville Symphony Conductor Nathan Aspinall will conduct a program featuring American classics including John Philip Sousa’s

“The Stars and Stripes Forever;” selections from John Williams’s scores from The Witches of Eastwick, Star Wars: Episode II, and Hook; selections from Bizet’s Carmen; John Stafford Smith’s “The Star-Spangled Banner;” Samuel Ward’s “America the Beautiful;”

William Walton’s “Crown Imperial;” Adolphus Hailstork’s “Fanfare on Amazing Grace;” and Rafael Hernández’s “El Cumbanchero.”

The orchestra will also perform Dvořák’s Slavonic Dance No. 3, Opus 72 and Brahms’s Hungarian Dance No. 5.“We are always excited to bring the magic of the orchestra beyond the performance hall and into neighborhoods and parks throughout Middle Tennessee,” said Kelley Bell, Education and Community Engagement Program Manager.

“This concert series is a perfect way to spend a summer evening enjoying music and connecting with neighbors.”

Several concert locations will offer family-friendly pre-concert activities and food options. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and arrive early to enjoy beautiful summer evenings and live symphonic music in the parks. More information

can be found at NashvilleSymphony.org/CommunityConcerts. Benefits, Inc. sponsors the Nashville Symphony’s Free Community Concerts.

The complete list and schedule is below.

John Stafford Smith arr. Walter Damrosch: The Star-Spangled Banner

Adolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace

Antonín Dvořák: Slavonic Dance No. 3, Opus 72

Johannes Brahms arr. Martin Schmeling: Hungarian Dance No. 6

Rafael Hernández arr. Albert Gonzales & ed. Miguel Harth-Bedoya: El Cumbanchero

Georges Bizet arr. Hoffman: “Les Toréadors” from Carmen

Georges Bizet arr. Hoffman: “Habañera” from Carmen

Georges Bizet arr. Hoffman: “Intermezzo” from Carmen

Georges Bizet arr. Hoffman: “Danse Bohême” from Carmen

John Williams: “Devil’s Dance” from The Witches of Eastwick

John Williams: “Across the Stars” from Star Wars: Episode II

John Williams: “Flight to Neverland” from Hook

Samuel Ward arr. Alfred Reed: America the Beautiful

William Walton: Crown Imperial

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever

Downtown Commons Pavilion

Thursday, June 5 at 7:30pm

215 Legion Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

Montgomery County

Musicians Corner Stage, Centennial Park

Friday, June 6 at 8:00pm

2500 West End Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

Davidson County

Co-Presented with Musician Corner

Cumberland University Memorial Lawn

Friday, June 13, 7:30 PM

1 Cumberland Square

Lebanon, TN 37087

Wilson County

Riverbluff Park

Saturday, June 14, 7:30 PM

175 Old Cumberland St

Ashland City, TN 37015

Cheatham County

